Homelessness in Roanoke Valley down since 2012, according to new report

ROANOKE, Va. - A new report is highlighting the state of homelessness in the Roanoke Valley.

The report was presented Monday to the Roanoke City Council. It shows that since 2012, homelessness is down about 44 percent. Paula Prince, chair of the Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness, attributes that decrease to better cooperation between agencies.

"We have unbelievably good programs and services here in the valley and in our COC district to deal with issues, but very often, we were doing them alone, agency by agency," said Prince.

Prince says another success has been the ability to house homeless veterans quickly. But the report does show a small uptick in homelessness between 2017 and 2018.

"The slight uptick we saw this past January was reflected across the country. Many places saw a small uptick," said Prince.

Prince says more addiction and mental health services could help agencies help more homeless people.

"Being able to provide those services quickly and consistently would keep people from becoming homeless again," said Prince.

One overarching goal for Roanoke Valley anti-homeless agencies is to become a Housing and Urban Development-designated "High-Performing Community," opening up the valley to more nonprofit and HUD funding.

Leaders hope to become a "High-Performing Community" by the end of 2021.



