Number of homes sold in May highest since 2006

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley saw a spike in homebuying during May.

The region reached the highest number of homes sold in the month of May since 2006, with 575.

May 2018 also marked the highest number of May pending sales since 2005, with 612 homes placed under contract.

Looking back to May 2017, 511 homes were sold.

The numbers in this story are from the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors which considers the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the town of Vinton and counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig, plus a portion of Bedford and Franklin counties, as being part of the Roanoke Valley.

