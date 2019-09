ROANOKE, Va. - Hot Wheels has transformed the Berglund Center into a crash zone for the several monster trucks riding through this weekend.

There's dirt everywhere and average-sized cars just ready for destruction.

The show starts at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $25 and go up to $38 for adults. Tickets for kids are $8.

To buy tickets, visit the Berglund Center website.

