House fire in Boutetourt County displaces family of 10

ROANOKE,Va. - Ashley Wilson felt powerless watching her family's home be destroyed in front of her eyes.

"I just sat there for five hours and watched it burn," Wilson said.

Wilson shared the house on Bradley Lane in Bonsack with her 3 children and her boyfriend, as well as five others.

A fire Monday afternoon destroyed everything they had, including their beloved dog, Boots.

Kristen Lynn,a community volunteer helping the family get back on their feet, said “We need to round up as a community and get the donations together for them to get (a) security a deposit and first month's rent for a new home.”

Lynn's gorup is currently accepting support and donations at the Walmart in Bonsack, the Kroger in Vinton, 1 Stop automotive on Orange Avenue and a box will be left at the Hometown bank in Daleville.

Also, there is a Facebook page for anyone who is looking to help the family of 10 even further.

The family is asking for formula for their premature baby and clothes for the kids.

Firefighters worked through the night contain the flames and some neighbors were forced to evacuate.

“They were out here till 11:30 last night and the roof just kept smoking but they stayed on it,” said neighbor Norma Rye. Rye tells 10 News this is not their first fire the neighborhood had to face.

Fire and EMS of Botetourt County say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but neighbors and the Wilson family believe it might have been electrical.

