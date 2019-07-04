How much do you know about the Declaration of Independence?

ROANOKE, Va. - Thursday marked the 243rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

But how much do you know about the document?

On Thursday, 10 News quizzed people on the street in downtown Roanoke about declaration.

"I definitely do not know how many signed," Brian Daschbach said.

"I'd say, maybe, about 50 to100," Martin Powell said.

The correct answer is 56.

That was one of several questions 10 News asked.

Only one person knew the answer.

"Weren't there several declarations? (Thomas Jefferson) wrote a few drafts. Years?" Christopher Wagner said when asked how long writing the declaration took.

Correct answer? Seventeen days.

'"Thomas Jefferson was one. George Washington...I'm lost. I'm done," Susanne Tribble said, smiling, when asked if she could name any of the signers.

When Michelle Johnson was asked if she knew where the declaration was signed, she thought for several seconds, but couldn't come up with the answer.

Tribble interjected, saying she hoped it was Roanoke.

The declaration was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

While people may not have been overly knowledgeable Thursday about the document that gave birth to America, they were certainly celebrating it.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.