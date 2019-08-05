How to handle anxiety for you and your kids in the wake of mass shootings

ROANOKE, Va. - Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours are sending shock waves across the country.

"It makes it very real that unfortunately these things can happen anywhere. It's very scary," said Dr. Tara Mitchell, a clinical psychologist at Carilion Children's.

The attacks on soft targets have fear at an all-time high that it could happen to anyone.

"A lot of social anxiety, a lot of avoidance, people might not want to go places now, they might be scared to go places," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said people with anxiety in the wake of these tragedies should talk about it, take care of themselves and learn when to cut off.

"I think we need to be mindful of how much we're watching this on TV. I think we're all curious, but we need to take some breaks from that," Mitchell said.

The violence is difficult for anyone to process, but it's even harder for children.

“The challenge with children is they might not come to you and say, ‘I’m scared,’ or come and talk to you about these concerns,” Mitchell said. “You really need to watch out for other symptoms, you know, are they having nightmares at night? Are they avoiding? Are they saying, ‘I don't want to leave the house’ or ‘I don't want to go to stores?’"

Mitchell said though it's a difficult conversation, it's one that can't be avoided. It's important to scale the conversation based on the child's age and get them to talk about their feelings.

"Maybe figure out some things that might help them to feel safe," Mitchell said.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration does offer a 24/7 disaster distress helpline for people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters like a mass shooting.

You can reach that hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.

