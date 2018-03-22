How to stay safe shoveling snow

ROANOKE, Va. - People getting ready to dig out from this latest blast of snow in Southwest Virginia may need to think about their heart health first. Some studies show shoveling snow can be as strenuous as exercising on a treadmill or bicycle.

"Shoveling snow is a lot more physically demanding than people realize, especially as it gets thicker and wetter and heavier snow," said Dr. Kevin Broyles, an emergency medicine physician with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Researchers estimate about 100 people in the United States, mostly men, die every winter during or just after shoveling snow. Shoveling can put strain on the heart.

"The big danger would be people who are not active and they try to go out there and shovel large amounts of snow," Broyles said.

He recommends that those who aren't regularly active or have known heart issues have someone else do the shoveling. Otherwise, they should move slowly and be cautious.

"If you feel yourself getting tired, short of breath or having any kind of chest pain, then you need to stop and possibly seek medical attention," Broyles said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.