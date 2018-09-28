Hundreds attend Susan G. Komen event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of people attended the annual Pink Promise event in Roanoke.

The event raises money for Susan G. Komen Blue Ridge to detect cancer through screenings like mammograms and to support research.

Komen wants to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

The speaker, Heidi Floyd, was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was two months pregnant. She says her sense of hope and determination powered her through treatments.

Floyd said, "It's kind of like it doesn't matter where you land, there's no wins or losses with breast cancer. It's what you do with what you're given."

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton was able to emcee the event again this year.

