Hundreds dine at Roanoke Rescue Mission for 70th annual Christmas Lunch

ROANOKE, Va. - On Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered for a holiday feast and to rejoice for the blessings they do have. The Roanoke Rescue Mission hosted its annual Christmas luncheon, filling stomachs and hearts. Not only does it benefit the less fortunate, but also the volunteers as well.

Like a finely tuned machine with not a thing out of place, the folks behind the kitchen line knew how to make it happen. The luncheon is a 70 year tradition at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, bringing those with little means and those looking to serve together under one roof.

Taking care of rolls with two full pitchers of melted butter was Jill Jaran. It was a small but important task, and it was a welcome one after past years of dealing with deaths in her family.

"We decided that today, we would help other people because sometimes by helping other people it really gets you out of your funk and makes you realize how many blessings you really have," Jaran said.

She was one of the about 120 volunteers that stepped up to serve Christmas afternoon. The kitchen staff slung plates faster than you could keep up with, dishing out 700 pounds of ham, trays and trays of the fixings, and thousands of those rolls. They were served by volunteers to those who might otherwise go without, bringing humanity back into the equation.

"We hope it's encouraging, we hope it shares love, we hope it gives them an extra boost that they need to get through this crisis, get back on their feet and get stable," Roanoke Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark said.

It wouldn't be Christmas without toys and there were plenty of those to go around as well. The mission makes sure to stock up, providing toys for those staying with them and those who have stable housing but may not have anything else.

A number of the volunteers were first timers this year around, some even just moving to the Roanoke Valley like Jaran. She said that seeing this kind of caring and compassion reaffirms her decision to make Southwest Virginia her new home.

