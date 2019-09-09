Hundreds head outside to Hike for Hospice

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A large crowd of people laced up their hiking boots and stepped outside for a very good reason Sunday afternoon.

Hike for Hospice drew more than 400 people to Explore Park. In addition to being a source of exercise, the event also raised money for Good Samaritan Hospice.

Hospice workers at the event say it's encouraging to see such a large crowd turn out to support their work.

"Hospice care has been really important to me in my life, so it's always something I've been comfortable with," said Chelsea Charpia, of Good Samaritan Hospice. "Hearing other people become comfortable with it and know how much good hospice care does, I think that's really amazing."

