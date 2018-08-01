Hundreds line up at 6 a.m. for Back to School Blast registration

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of people lined up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the Back to School Blast registration at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Every year an average of 1,200 students in need of school supplies sign up for the program which is made possible through several community partnerships.

Organizers said donated school supplies are still being accepted through Aug. 6th.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off your donated items at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

