Hundreds of pet lovers participate in Roanoke Valley's biggest animal adoption event of year

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of animal lovers packed the Berglund Center on Saturday afternoon.

Shelter workers, rescues and volunteers came together for the Mega Pet Adoption event and holiday extravaganza.

Cats, dogs and even bunnies were available for adoption.

Shelters such as Angels of Assisi, the Franklin County Humane Society and Fur-get Me Not Animal Rescue Roanoke joined forces to help give the critters a home in just five hours.

Danyell Phelps and her kids are about to give several tiny kittens a home.

“We planned to get two kittens, but we fell in love with three,” Phelps said.

As soon as doors opened, more than 200 pet lovers rushed in to find their next best friend.

Anita Scott, of the Franklin County Humane Society, said currently there are 150 animals in need of a home at the shelter.

The facility takes in about 2,000 animals each year.

“This is an ongoing problem with homeless pets, so it's so important all year around to get these pets into homes,” Scott said.

