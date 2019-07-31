Hundreds of students preregistered for Back to School Blast in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke Rescue Mission signed up hundreds of families Wednesday for free school supplies.

Every year an average of 1,200 students in need of school supplies sign up for the program which is made possible through several community partnerships.

The upcoming Back to School Blast will provide a new backpack full of supplies to every child.

Wendy Durette has three children in different grade levels. The mom says she's not sure what she would do if it weren't for this event.

"We would just not have everything right when school starts. It would take me more time to get everything without the help they give," said Durette.

The Back to School Blast also provides immunizations, school and sports physicals and brand new shoes and socks for a limited number of students.

The Back to School Blast will be held Parkway Church on the Mountain on August 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

