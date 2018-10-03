Hundreds of veterans receiving free flu shots at Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. - The Salem VA Medical Center's drive-thru flu shot clinic is seeing major success so far.

During the month of October, veterans enrolled in the VA system can get the flu shot for free. More than 500 flu shots have been given so far since the program started this week.

The VA said the drive-thru clinic is designed to make the process easier for veterans of all ages.

"It's very important for the veterans because even if they don't have an appointment, the convenience is so great. They don't have to look for parking, they don't have to go in and wait. They can just drive through," said Suzette Hile, R.N. and care coordinator for the Salem VA.

The clinic at the Salem VA Medical Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of the month.



