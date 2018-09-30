Hundreds participate in Cornhole Tournament to support Roanoke police Sgt with cancer

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police Sgt Erik Johnson came to the Cornhole Tournament, where hundreds of people throughout the community surrounded him with support.

“He's a great guy. I hate that it happens to anybody, especially someone who does so much for others,” Cat Weber, a participant, said.

Friends said Johnson, who has a brain tumor, is staying positive.

During the fundraiser organized by the police department, retired Capt. Rick Morrison joined in on the fun.

“He's a survivor. He's a fighter as well as his family. We're coming out here together as a community,” Morrison said.

“I think it's wonderful that everyone is coming together to support one of their own,” Weber said.

From music to food to face painting, all proceeds will go toward helping Johnson with medical expenses.

If you would like to to donate to Sgt Johnson and his family, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/62wwwwg.

