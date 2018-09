ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds put on their walking shoes for the annual JDRF Walk to end type 1 diabetes at Elmwood Park Sunday.

The goal is to create a world without type 1 diabetes.

There is no cure for the autoimmune disease.

The money raised from the walk will support life-changing breakthroughs that give hope to those impacted by the disease.

As of Sunday night, nearly $190,000 was raised.

