Hungry? DoorDash is bringing new delivery options to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanokers now have a new option when it comes to ordering in.

DoorDash just launched in the area. It's a food delivery service similar to Grubhub and Uber Eats, with a wide range of options including fast food, Starbucks, ice cream, Country Cookin', and more upscale restaurants.

The delivery fee for new customers is $1 if you order more than $10 worth of food. The fee is normally $3.99 for most of the choices. You'll have the introductory rate on all of your qualifying orders for the first 30 days after signing up.

