I-81 northbound closed after tractor trailer crash, oil spill

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A tractor trailer crashed has caused a traffic backup northbound on Interstate 81 through a section of Botetourt County.

Fire and EMS crews reported the crash around 8:30 Sunday morning at mile marker 167.6, which is north of Buchanan. As of 9 a.m., VDOT reported that all northbound lanes were closed.

EMS crews also reported that there was a diesel spill at the scene.

The department posted the following pictures to its Facebook page:

