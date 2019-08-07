'I enjoy the customers': It's National Farmer's Market Week

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're looking to support your local farmer's market, now is the perfect time.

It's National Farmer's Market Week.

It's always the first full week in August because a lot of produce becomes fully mature this time of year, giving growers plenty to sell at the markets.

Growers 10 News talked to Wednesday at downtown Roanoke's market said peaches and tomatoes are the most popular right now.

"I enjoy the customers, the regular customers, and I just enjoy being able to bring fresh stuff that people can use because I know good home cooking is always best," grower Sara Hege said.

On Saturday, there will be live music, kids' activities and cocktails at the market at Grandin Village to celebrate the week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.