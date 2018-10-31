'I'm just happy and overwhelmed': Roanoke County woman unexpectedly delivers baby at home

SALEM, Va. - Carissa Tufts is enjoying every second with her newborn baby girl. But the journey to get here was interesting, to say the least.

"I was in shock all day yesterday and I still think I am," said Carissa.

Late Monday night, Carissa started having contractions. By the morning, the contractions were stronger, so she took a bath to get ready to go to the hospital. She thought she had time -- after all, she's been through labor once before, and also happens to be a maternity care nurse at LewisGale Medical Center. But this baby was different.

"The next thing I knew I was telling my mom and my husband and my friend I have to push. She's coming now and we are not going to make it," said Carissa.

So, right there at home, Carissa's husband delivered the baby. Carissa says in the moment she was thankful for her training as a nurse, but most of all, thankful for a mother's instinct.

"I had a job to do and I needed to get her out safely," said Carissa.

A day later, Carissa and her family are safe and sound at LewisGale Medical Center. They are grateful for a safe delivery and the support of EMTs and the hospital staff.

"I'm just happy and overwhelmed that she's completing our family. It's a good feeling that she's finally here," said Carissa.

A home delivery was not something Carissa and her family expected, but now she has this sweet bundle of joy in her arms, and quite the story to tell.



