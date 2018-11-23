Inaugural basketball classic honors Salem High School grad

ROANOKE, Va. - A local father is using the game of basketball to honor his son's life.

The first Jake Aldridge Memorial Basketball Classic will happen Saturday at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Aldridge died in a shooting in northeast Roanoke in July.

The 19-year-old graduated last year from Salem High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Aldridge's father Mark said his son had also started refereeing basketball games.

Family and friends described Aldridge as kindhearted and giving, and Saturday's event is a way to give back through basketball and more.

"We'll have concessions. We'll have halftime entertainment, some 50/50, some half-court shots for gift cards and things like that," Mark Aldridge said. "Just make it fun. He liked to have fun, so that's what we're going to try to do."

The basketball classic features Lord Botetourt versus Roanoke Catholic at 1 p.m., and Radford versus Patrick Henry at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Money raised will go to the Jake Aldridge Memorial Fund, which will support organizations across the Roanoke Valley.

