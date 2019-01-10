Incense sparks fire that causes $65,000 damage to Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. - Incense is to blame for a fire that caused $65,000 in damages to a Roanoke home.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1600 block of Staunton Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. That home is in the Northwest section of the city near Eureka Park.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the second-story window and heavy fire in an upstairs bedroom.

One person was home when the fire started and managed to escape without injuries. That person is staying with family.

The fire was caused by incense that was being burned too close to combustibles, according to the fire department.

The fire department is reminding people not to leave candles or incense unattended.

