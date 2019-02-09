Inclusive playground in works next to Botetourt Family YMCA

DALEVILLE, Va. - An inclusive playground is under construction right next to the new Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

Crews are starting to install equipment that any child will be able to use.

It's all thanks to James and Jennifer Garner and the Addy Grace Foundation. The couple started the nonprofit in honor of their daughter, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy.

They've almost reached their goal of raising $750,000 and hope to officially open the playground in the spring.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.