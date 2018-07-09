Indoor arena football to return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - After an absence spanning over a decade, indoor arena football is coming back to Roanoke.

The Berglund Center is welcoming the Virginia Iron Horses team for spring 2019.

The National Gridiron League will debut a new spring indoor football league in 12 cities across America in March. Roanoke’s team, the Virginia Iron Horses, will play its first home game next spring.

The NGL was founded in 2017 as a minor league alternative to the National Football League to become a destination for recent college football graduates.

The last arena football team in this area was the Roanoke Steam, which played at the Berglund Center (then the Roanoke Civic Center) for three years and folded in May 2002.

Season tickets for the Virginia Iron Horses go on sale this fall. For more information on the Virginia Iron Horses and League, click here.



