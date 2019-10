ROANOKE, Va. - Here at 10 News we're letting you in on a little secret. Today just might be your best cheat day yet because it is National Chocolate Day.

Whether you get your dose of chocolate from brownies, cookies, hot cocoa or a simple candy bar, this is the day to indulge, of course responsibly.

To explore the unique ways you can enjoy a piece of chocolate 10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at Baylee's Best Chocolate in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.