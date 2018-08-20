Insulin price hikes impacting diabetics in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - The cost of insulin is skyrocketing, even tripling in recent years.

It's forcing many diabetics and their families to make drastic choices when it comes to getting the lifesaving medication.

David Bliss has been a Type 1 diabetic for 28 years, using many supplies that keep him alive.

"The insulin, of course, is the most expensive," Bliss said.

Bliss said he didn’t have to worry about the price of insulin until he switched to new insurance.

"I was kind of surprised when they said 'OK, it's $1,100," Bliss said.

He's one of more than 30 million diabetics in the U.S. who depend on insulin. Many are now forced to take drastic measures because of price hikes.

"You do see people saying 'I don't know how I'm going to pay rent. How am I going to pay my bills?'" Carilion Clinic pharmacist Suzy Stoneburner said.

Some are even cutting back and rationing their insulin. Stoneburner called that a dangerous move.

"In the short term, they'll be OK, but it's the long-term complications that can arise when you do that," Stoneburner said.

There's no generic brand for insulin, which experts blame for the price hike. Many are blaming pharmaceutical companies, too.

"They're changing the formula a little bit, not necessarily improving it, but changing it a little bit and so they get a new patent on it and the price just seems to keep going up," Bliss said.

Lawmakers are pushing to regulate drug companies. In the meantime, diabetics call it a heartbreaking reality as they struggle to get lifesaving medication without breaking the bank.

