Intruder arrested after hitting Botetourt County homeowner with car during escape, authorities say

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A suspected intruder is in custody after police say he hit a Botetourt County homeowner with his car while trying to drive away.

Authorities say deputies were dispatched to a house in Park Drive in Blue Ridge around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a man came home with his son to find an unfamiliar car in the driveway.

The man found the suspected intruder, Ray Sykes, 32, inside the garage, where deputies say the two got into an argument.

Deputies say the homeowner started shooting at Sykes's tires, but Sykes was able to drive away and hit the homeowner with his car in the process.

Sykes drove through a field and fence and onto the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m., deputies say they found a car that matched the description given by the homeowner parked near mile marker 101 with a flat tire.

After searching the car, deputies say they found Sykes hiding in the woods and arrested him.

Sykes is being held without bond at the Botetourt/Craig County Regional Jail on charges of breaking and entering, attempted malicious wounding, hit-and-run and property damage.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.