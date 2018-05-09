Invasive bug could damage Virginia crops

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a bug that could spread across Virginia.

Virginia Tech Entomologist Eric Day has been working to put out lanternflies in the Winchester area where the insect was first detected earlier this year.

“They are a yield reducer. It cuts into farmers' profits,” Day said.

He said the pest could damage Virginia's grape and orchard industries, including peach crops.

Mark Woods, who owns a peach orchard in Boones Mill, is concerned.

“This is not good at all. It's a very bad bug that has been introduced in the area. It shouldn't be here,” Woods said.

Day said the lanternfly feeds off the fruit just as it's about to be harvested.

While infestations can be prevented, Woods said it's just one more task farmers might have to deal with.

In order to protect his peach crop, Woods said he plans to buy traps for the lanternflies, just in case.

