Invasive species gets removed from Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. - An invasive species is being removed from the Mill Mountain Zoo.

But it's not an animal we're talking about.

Ailanthus trees, also known as the Tree of Paradise from Asia, are being cut down because they are getting too big for popular visitor spots.

"It's going very well for a tree that's brutal and often hard to work in this kind of environment. We have a good setup and we're doing pretty well with it,” owner Jeff Manning of Manning Arboriculture said.

In March, Virginia Round Leaf Burch trees will be planted in their place.

It's the first tree put on the endangered species list and is native to Smith County.

