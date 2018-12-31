Iron Philosophy helping people reach fitness goals in 2019

ROANOKE, Va.- - Many people set health and fitness goals as New Year's resolutions.

That's why many gyms expect to see an increase in memberships at the beginning of the year. Iron Philosophy on Orange Avenue in Roanoke say they have tools and information to help you stay on track and reach your goal.

Co-owner Deidre Douglas says before you start on Jan. 1, set your own goal of what you want to do.

"Set a smart goal and the acronym SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound. So if you know what you want to do, set the smart goal so it's weekly, monthly, three months down the road, so you can definitely work towards achieving it. So it's not just everything at once. You want to sequence things accordingly," said Douglas, a founder of Iron Philosophy.

Douglas says a fitness trainer can help you outline where you want to go and the best way to create meal plans.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.