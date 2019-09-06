Ironman sparks interest in people seeking to buy road bikes

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Ironman competition is still months away but some people are already preparing for the triathlon.

Cardinal Bicycles in Roanoke said it is still in its busy season but now it's even busier, with new customers coming in asking about buying road bikes.

This has been the case since the triathlon announcement in July.

"We try to gauge what kind of bike they are going to go with. And then we try to get a feel for outside of the triathlon, what kind of riding they are going to do because, sure, they may be riding a bike with the intention of doing one race but we want to get people on bikes for a lifetime," said Whit Ellerman of Cardinal Bicycles.

The 70.3-mile race consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run done in that order without a break. The Ironman competition will take place next June.

