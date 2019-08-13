Ironman Virginia's Blue Ridge registration now open

ROANOKE, Va.- - The first tier of registration for the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon is officially sold out. General registration opened Tuesday.

The race consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run done in that order without a break. More than 20 people signed up for the competition at Runabout Sports, which hosted a registration party.

One competitor who's joining the company's training team says he's ready to take on a new challenge.

'I'm in my early 40s now. I've done some sprint triathlons, I've done marathons, half marathons but I've never done anything like this. And so when the opportunity came and it's going to be in your backyard. As someone who likes to bike ride and run and swim living in Roanoke, you have to do it. You can't not do it," said Amir Furhang.

The 70.3 mile triathlon event, which is sponsored by Carilion Clinic, is next June.

