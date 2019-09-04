'It wasn't that we were completely surprised': Norfolk Southern employees react to furloughs

ROANOKE, Va. - More than 100 workers in Roanoke are worried about their futures after another round of layoffs at Norfolk Southern.

As 10 News reported Tuesday, 130 positions have been furloughed.

The company says fewer repair workers are needed because fewer locomotives are being used.

On Wednesday morning, 10 News spoke to one employee who was let go.

He said the loss of health insurance is the biggest concern.

"I understand business is business, but I think (Norfolk Southern) could've probably handled the furloughs a little different manner," Brian Arrington said as he left the company's East End shop. "Quality health care is expensive. One of the perks of working here was relatively low-cost health care."

The railroad company has been in the Star City since the 1800s.

