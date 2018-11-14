It's 'Christmas in November' at local food pantry, thanks to Food Lion

A church food pantry in Northwest Roanoke is now able to serve more families.

Sweet Union Baptist Church's food pantry was pretty small, then Food Lion stepped in and helped the church remodel a new space as part of the Great Pantry Makeover Project.

And on Monday, Food Lion donated lots of food and gift cards to help local families get the food they need.

"It's like Christmas in November, because the clients are probably getting two to three times as much as they normally get," said Adrian Lewis, the food ministry director.

"Everybody appreciates it because like I said, people don't have it and now they do. So, they can have a nice Thanksgiving," said Clay Redd, who received some of the donations.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia nominated the church for the remodel because it's in a food desert, and serves nearly 60 families in need.

