It's official: Strawberry Festival officially kicks off today

ROANOKE,Va. - The 38th annual Strawberry Festival kicked off today at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke.

The event celebrates all things strawberry, including: shortcakes, sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries and smoothies.

It has been voted one of southwest Virginia’s best festivals and brings in thousands of people every year, all while serving as a fundraiser for the community school.

“Community school is an independent school in Roanoke so the funds we raise here today and tomorrow will go to financial aid, operating costs, and programs for our teachers and students,” said festival coordinator Liz Fox-Johnson.

If you were unable to make it out Friday, there is still time left. The strawberry festival continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





