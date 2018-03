NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Jamey Johnson performs onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and…

SALEM, Va. - Singer Jamey Johnson is coming back to Salem.

Johnson will return to the Salem Civic Center on Friday, June 22.

Some of his hits include "In Color" and "Give it Away."

Reserved seat tickets for the concert are all $49 and preferred parking is available for $5.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16. You can buy tickets at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or through ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.