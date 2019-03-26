Jersey Mike's will donate all money made Wednesday to charity

By ordering a sub on Wednesday, you'll be giving to local charities.

Wednesday is Jersey Mike's Day of Giving, which means that every dollar made — not just the profit — will be donated to charity.

Roanoke's location on Electric Road will give to CASA of Roanoke, which helps children who have been abused or neglected.

The money raised at the two Lynchburg locations will go to the Alzheimer's Association's Central and Western Virginia chapter.

The Jersey Mike's on South Main Street in Blacksburg will give to IDA of the NRV, helping those with intellectual disabilities.

It's happening all day Wednesday at participating locations all over the country.

Last year, the nationwide initiative raised more than $6 million for charities. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s says it has raised more than $34 million for local charities and has distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help different causes.

