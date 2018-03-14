Join 10 News for a roundtable discussion focusing on school safety, gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. - Join us for a roundtable discussion focusing on school safety and gun violence.

The discussion will feature five members of our community:

10 News anchors John Carlin and Brittny McGraw

Former Roanoke City Police Chief Chris Perkins

Liberty Christian Academy Superintendent John Patterson

Fincastle Baptist Church Family Pastor Josh Harvey.

The conversation will focus on protecting our future and discuss ways we can protect children in and out of the classroom.

We’d like for you to join the conversation as well, so please join us at 8 p.m. on our Facebook page.

We'll post the full video after the discussion has finished.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.