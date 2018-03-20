Josh Turner to headline Bud Light Downtown Dilly Dilly concert in Roanoke

Josh Turner, RaeLynn and Jordan Davis (Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV) (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc) (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CRS)

ROANOKE, Va. - Country music star Josh Turner will be headlining an outdoor concert in Roanoke this summer.

Along with Turner, country stars RaeLynn and Jordan Davis will also be performing at the July 21 Bud Light Downtown Dilly Dilly at Elmwood Park.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Fans of "The Voice" will certainly remember RaeLynn as she was a contestant on the show's second season in 2012.

You may not recognize the name Jordan Davis yet, but his hit "Singles You Up" is sure to get the Roanoke crowd going this summer.

Early bird tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $27 and will last for a week. All ages are welcome at this concert.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

After that, advance tickets will be $37 and tickets at the door will be $42.

Limited VIP tables are also available, which cost $700. A table includes concert tickets, two drink tickets, a $10 food voucher and reserved lounge seating for up to eight people.

Click here to learn more about this summer's concert.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.