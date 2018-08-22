Judge approves second lawyer for accused Bent Mountain murderer

ROANOKE, Va. - Accused murderer Trevor Charles was in court this afternoon for a motions hearing.

He's the man suspected of killing Miranda B. Trump, 18, of Roanoke, Brandon D. Dekle, 20, of Bent Mountain, and Cole P. Kennedy, 20, of Bent Mountain, in a home on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County earlier this year.

The judge didn't have much to say outside of Wednesday's standard proceedings during a fairly brief hearing to determine whether Charles will get a second attorney.

He appeared in court in his orange jumpsuit.

Since his charges were upgraded to capital murder a few weeks ago, he is entitled to a second attorney.

The judge asked about his income and assets to which Charles told the court the only thing he has is a silver pickup truck.

He hasn't paid off much of it and it's currently being held as evidence. Because he has nothing, the court will appoint another lawyer and his lawyer, Deborah Caldwell-Bono is happy with the decision.

"Well when they're trying to kill your client I'll take all the help I can get and there are very qualified great attorneys and I'm happy to have them on board," said Caldwell-Bono.

Charles' mother and grandmother were in court Wednesday.

They had nothing to say to any of the reporters as they walked by.

In court, Charles spoke softly and did not say anything other than what the judge asked him about.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.