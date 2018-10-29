Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young coming to Salem in 2019

LEFT:Kelsea Ballerini performs at the Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) RIGHT: Country artist Brett Young performs at the Ryman Auditorium on October 10, 2018 in Nashville,…

SALEM, Va. - Country music fans mark your calendars!

Kelsea Ballerini's upcoming tour is stopping in Salem next year.

Ballerini is touring with Brett Young and will be at the Salem Civic Center on April 17.

Tickets for the concert start at $25, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be bought by calling 1-800-745-3000, going to Ticketmaster.com or visiting the Salem Civic Center Box Office.

Special guest Brandon Ratcliff will be opening for the two country stars.

The 14-date tour will kick off on April 11, 2019, in Salisbury, Maryland.

