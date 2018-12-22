Kids at Boys and Girls Club scream while opening presents from community

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids celebrated Christmas early, as they received their presents at the Boys and Girls Club in Roanoke.

It was a holiday party full of screams as hundreds of presents were delivered for the children, thanks to a giving community.

CEO Michelle Dykstra, of the Boys and Girls Club, said 430 presents were collected for all of the Boys and Girls Club kids across the region.

She said more than 96 percent of their students are on free and reduced lunch.

“This is one thing we can do for our students where we know that every student who's a here will get a Christmas gift this holiday season,” Dykstra said.

Staff members, including Quasmirah Allen, shared in the excitement.

“I love it when they're happy,” Allen said.

Dykstra said this Christmas party is the one time where kids of all ages come together.

“It’s where everybody is able to work as a family,” Dykstra said.

