Kid's Day returns to Botetourt County Farmer's Market

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - If you are looking for a way to entertain the kids this weekend, the Daleville Town Center is the place. The Botetourt Farmer's Market is getting ready for its fifth annual Kid's Day.

During the farmer's market hours, the free community event is a place to bring your family to experience many unique activities for kids.

Organizers say there is something for everyone.

"There will be things where kids can get free balloons. Kids can get face paint. The Eagle Rock Library will be here. The first 200 kids will get free books. There will be activities where they can tie-dye bandanas. They can make pottery. They can make jewelry," said

Brandon Linthicum, manager of Tizzone.

Parents will get free coffee and water from Tizzone, one of the sponsors of the event. Kid's Day runs from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

SNACKS:

Grandpa Ikes Fresh Donuts, made fresh on-site!

Tinker Mountain Kettle Korn

BEVERAGES:

Tizzone Restaurant provides FREE COFFEE at every Saturday market, including this one!

Several vendors will have a variety of beverages for purchase

Free Water & plenty of Shade

VENDORS:

Our regular vendors will be out in full force with fresh LOCAL produce including fruits and vegetables, local pork and beef and eggs, local chemical-free flowers, bath products, wood products, pottery, wreaths and many other unique finds including IRRESISTABLE HOMEMADE SLIME!

KID'S ACTIVITIES (while supplies last) PROVIDED BY:

Enchanted Bliss- free parent activity!

Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department with ENGINE 4 "TOUCH-A-TRUCK"

Veggie Taste Test-Try something new

Name that Vegetable to win a SPIN on the prize wheel

Tie-Dye your own bandana

"Story Walk", courtesy of the Roanoke Valley Library Association

FREE BOOKS Courtesy of Eagle Rock Library

"Musical Petting Zoo" with The Guitar Dojo by Cheryl Lunsford

Create Your Own Pottery with Rebecca McKeever (small fee)

"Food-is-Art" Coloring station, sponsored by Patrick Team Homes

Balloon Animals - FREE

Face Painting with Isha Devine - FREE

Superkicks Karate

Prestige Gymnastics

Botetourt County YMCA

Taubman Museum of Art

