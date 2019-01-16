Know anyone looking for a job? A job fair is coming to the Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. - Do you know anyone looking for a new job? The Salem Civic Center is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

The job fair runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Kroger, Integer, Servpro, Salem’s city government and Salem City Schools, Hilton Garden Inn, John T. Morgan Roofing, Member One, Salem Red Sox, Richfield Living, and the Virginia Department of Transportation are some of the employers that will be there looking to hire.

If you have any questions about the fair, you can call Salem’s economic development office at 540-375-3007.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.