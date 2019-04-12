Know which roads to avoid during Saturday's Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, VA. - America's toughest road marathon returns to Roanoke on Saturday.

For those driving around downtown Roanoke, it'll be important to know which roads are open and which are closed.

Credit: Waze/ City of Roanoke

Below is the list of closures across the city:

5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bullitt Ave eastbound, between Parking Garage entrance and Jefferson Street

1st Street SW, between Church Avenue and Day Avenue

Luck Avenue, between 1st Street SW and 2nd Street SW

Day Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW

Franklin Road, between Jefferson Street and 2nd Street SW

Jefferson Street, between Franklin Road and Elm Avenue

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Jefferson Street, between Church Avenue and Franklin Road

Franklin Road, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street

6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Walnut Avenue, between Hamilton Terrace to Sylvan Road

Walnut Ave Bridge westbound, between Jefferson Street and Hamilton Terrace

6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Jefferson Street northbound, between Elm Avenue and Williamson Road

Walnut Ave Bridge eastbound, between Jefferson Street and Hamilton Terrace

6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

J.B. Fishburn Parkway, between Walnut Avenue and Mill Mountain Spur Road (Mill Mountain Zoo will be open at noon)

6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elm Avenue, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW

Jefferson Street southbound, between Elm Avenue and Williamson Road (including all side streets between Willamson Road and 1st Street)

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wiley Drive, between Franklin Road and Crystal Springs Avenue

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

6th Street SW, between Day Avenue and Elm Avenue

Wasena Avenue, westbound, between 12th Street SW and Brighton Road

Jefferson Street the southbound curb lane, between Elm Avenue and Williamson Road (Two-way traffic will be maintained on Jefferson Street)

Due to this event, on-street parking may be temporarily restricted. All other parking garages and parking lots will remain accessible.

Click here to view an interactive map of the closures.

In addition to road closures, there are some areas designated as No Parking Zones.

Major No Parkng Zones include:

Avenham Avenue (Northbound side from Clydesdale to Broadway)

S. Jefferson Street (Southbound side from 24th Street to McClanahan)

Highland Avenue (Westbound side from Jefferson to Ferdinand)

Ferdinand Avenue (Eastbound side from Highland to Main St)

Walnut Avenue (Eastbound side from Belleview Ave to Sylvan Rd)

Several areas downtown

There will be many additional stop signs in place along the route in South Roanoke and Old Southwest.

