ROANOKE, Va. - Forget dipping your doughnut in coffee -- with this new Krispy Kreme donut, you won't have to.

From September 24 to 30, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating National Coffee Day by changing their normal glaze to a coffee glaze for the week.

There will also be a permanent addition to the Krispy Kreme menu -- an original glazed doughnut flavored coffee.

