Landowners and anti-pipeline activists host interfaith church service on Bent Mountain

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. - As construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline moves closer to our area, some affected landowners are doing their best to find support from others against the pipeline.

Songs filled fields on Bent Mountain Friday. The singers had one thing on their minds -- stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline and save their land.

"The pipeline is cutting our property right in half," said Bruce Coffey.

Bruce and Marybeth Coffey live on Bent Mountain. They were just some of the landowners that attended the Interfaith Church Service at the Bent Mountain Center Friday night. From songs to prayers and discussion of action, the service was a chance for landowners and anti-pipeline activists to find common ground and plan their next move.

"We also show in force, in numbers that to the pipeline company or to FERC or to whoever that we are standing strong and we're not taking this lying down," said Bruce.

The service wasn't just for Bent Mountain landowners. People from Montgomery, Floyd and Franklin counties showed up to listen and voice their own concerns.

"We have a family farm that produces the best food and now that lower pasture and the danger of the whole pipeline is terrible," said Betty Werner, a landowner in Franklin County.

As the pipeline construction moves closer and closer, landowners are trying to process what that means for their properties moving forward.

"Impossible to imagine. We probably won't be there. We can't live with it," said Werner.

But in the middle of their sadness, these people found songs and support and some, a plan for action.

"We're going to watch every move they make, not only on our property but on our neighbors as well. We're going to document and we're going to report whatever we find," said Marybeth Coffey.



