SALEM, Va. - Commuters who drive near the Dixie Caverns area should expect some delays on Rt. 460, according to VDOT.

The right lane of westbound Rt. 11 and Rt. 460 is closed in Roanoke County in the Dixie Caverns area due to a dip in the pavement just south of the intersection with Rt. 940.

VDOT plans to make repairs the first of next week if weather and pavement temperatures allow.

The lane will be closed until the repairs can be made.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.