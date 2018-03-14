BREAKING: Large police presence at Rodeway Inn in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are responding to an incident at the Rodeway Inn in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

Police have been on scene since about 3:45 a.m. at the motel near the intersection of Orange Ave. and Williamson Road, according to a Roanoke City dispatch supervisor.

Officers are on the second level of the motel with their guns drawn. It appears that they are trying to bust down a door.

There are at least eight patrol officers on scene. A SWAT team is also there, along with an armored vehicle.

Dispatch was not able to give any information yet on the nature of the incident.

10 News has a crew there learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

