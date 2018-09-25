Stolen SUV leads police on chase, crashes along Peters Creek Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A chase ended in a crash and an arrest along Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office, they received a call for a possible break-in. They spotted an SUV matching the description given and tried to pull it over. The driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The driver ended up crashing off of I-581 at the Peters Creek Road exit. An officer with Game and Inland Fisheries found the crashed SUV, according to the sheriff's office.

The SUV was reported as stolen and one person is under arrest. No one was hurt.

Chuck Lionberger, Roanoke County Public Schools spokesman, said that Northside High School and Northside Middle School were on lockdown due to this incident from 10:15 a.m. to 10:26 a.m.

Conservation Police, Virginia State Police, Roanoke County Police, and the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office all responded.

Check back for updates.

